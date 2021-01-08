A La Mesa man accused of killing his husband and fleeing the scene to Reno, Nevada waived his right for a speedy hearing Dec. 28, and it was reset for April 7. Daniel Scott Jordan, 45, is charged with killing Kevin Powell, 38, on Aug. 10, 2020, in which Powell was stabbed at least 50 times, according to the prosecutor.

Jordan pleaded not guilty Nov. 13 in El Cajon Superior Court after he was extradited from Reno. He remains in the George Bailey Detention Facility without bail.

The preliminary hearing had been set for Dec. 28, but it was reset for April 7 at the request of his attorney, Patrick Kline, without objection of Deputy District Attorney Eva Kilamyan.

Powell was found in bed with a knife imbedded in his chest, said Kilamyan. Two homicide detectives made the discovery Aug. 11 when they made a welfare check on him in the 4400 block of Carmen Drive in La Mesa where he lived with Jordan.

Jordan told El Cajon Superior Court Judge John Thompson Dec. 28 he agreed to delay proceedings. Jordan appeared on a computer screen from a room in jail and the attorneys also appeared remotely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Powell missed two Zoom meetings Aug. 11, where he worked for the city of Chula Vista in the human resources department.

Powell was a frequent participant in the annual AIDS Life Cycle event, according to his obituary. Many former employees posted tributes online to him.

“We are heart broken by the tragic death of our friend and colleague, Kevin Powell,” said Chula Vista City Manager Maria Kachadoorian after news of his death occurred.

“We will miss his enthusiasm, professionalism, and commitment,” said Kachadoorian.

Meanwhile, a May 25 trial date has been set for another La Mesa man, Thomas Zupner, who is charged with killing his husband, Blake Synowski, through forced feeding.

Zupner, 66, has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the Sept. 17, 2019, death of Synowski, 62, who was an El Cajon dentist. He died of asphyxia.

Zupner has posted $250,000 bond after the judge who heard his preliminary hearing reduced the bail from $2 million in a request from his attorney, Paul Pfingst.

On Dec. 15, Pfingst requested the Jan. 20 trial date be vacated and reset for May 25. Most of the courthouses are only open partially due to the spread of COVID-19, and it is hoped that more jury trials will start by then.

Pfingst has claimed the death of Synowski was a tragic accident in which he was force-fed matzo crackers. Sheriff’s deputies testified that Zupner told them Synowski had lost a lot of weight and had force fed his husband before.

When Judge Robert Amador ordered Zupner to stand trial for murder, he said “forcing someone to eat is domestic violence.”

Pfingst has argued that Zupner at most is guilty of involuntary manslaughter, not murder. The prosecutor said there was evidence of a struggle between the two men in the kitchen.