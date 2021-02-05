2020 was a very trying year for all of our courts across the realm. The challenges of raising funds and staying in contact with our respective memberships during this pandemic has been a difficult and daunting task for us all.

Monarchs in every court have faced insurmountable challenges with keeping their courts together, staying visible and thriving. We experienced these difficulties firsthand last year while trying to continue with our normal outreach efforts like the Scott Carlson Thanksgiving Dinner, which we had to change from a sit-down dinner to a pick-up-and-go type of operation.

Our Christmas toy drive, which we usually do in person, changed to a drop-off situation.

Also, to help struggling families with food shortages due to the pandemic, board member Emperor Darnell Williams organized and began a weekly food distribution program called “Take What You Need.”

After enduring the hardships and witnessing the struggles last year of other monarchs in our courts, we as a board of directors in San Diego have decided that in our 49th year, we (the board) will forgo having monarchs and run the year as a cohesive unit through 2021. We will continue doing the business of the court such as community outreach, advocacy and continued fundraising, just WITHOUT monarchs.

We will take this time to revamp and update our bylaws, rules, regulations, policies and protocols in order to become a new, improved and refreshed court for our golden 50th anniversary in February 2022. Our hopes and prayers are that we as a country will get a handle on this virus so that we may not only get back to helping our communities in a greater capacity but also be able once again to gather and fellowship with one another at balls, galas and various fundraising events. I am sure we have not only all missed seeing one another in person, but we have also missed sporting all our splendid and fabulous jewelry and regalia that we have spent years and countless dollars accumulating. We will be sure to keep you all updated on our plans for our 50th anniversary gala next year. PLEASE plan to join us in February 2022 as we celebrate 50 years of noble deeds in San Diego.

Sincerely,

The Ebony Diamond Phoenix Empress Gigi Masters

Member of the Board of Directors

The 47th Empress de San Diego