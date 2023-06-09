by Morgan Hurley

Renowned art dealer/artist and art consultant Alexander Salazar and his new business partner, acclaimed interior designer Darcy Kempton have joined together to open a new art gallery concept in Mission Hills, which is the perfect marriage of fine art and interior design. Named SD Art Advisory, the sprawling, two story gallery space hosted its grand opening on May 20, with 50% of all art sales proceeds benefiting Future Legends, through Changegiving. Immediately following the grand opening, Salazar celebrated his 50th birthday in style with a white party at the gallery, which lasted until the wee hours of the morning.

Photo Gallery by Big Mike Phillips