For over 35 years, there has been a campaign for San Diego to join cities across North America to establish an AIDS Memorial honoring and remembering the over 8,500 men, women, and children who have died of AIDS. Now, Mayor Todd Gloria and the City of San Diego with the San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force are making plans for the official groundbreaking ceremony to be held this month with the completion and dedication to held in 2024.

A San Diego AIDS Memorial has been the long-time dream of City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez who has chaired three official Task Forces under Mayors Susan Golding, Kevin Faulconer and now Mayor Gloria. Commissioner Ramirez’s co-chair for the last seven years has been the former First Lady of San Diego Katherine Stuart Faulconer with its vice-chair being San Diego AIDS Walk founder, City Commissioner Susan Jester.

The AIDS Memorial will be built in the new Olive Street Park acquisition development which will also play a major part in the groundbreaking in the Bankers Hill Neighborhood.

The San Diego AIDS Memorial will include four huge memorial boulders with four plaques with the history of the AIDS Crisis in San Diego, a list of AIDS organizations and heroes/activists. There will also be panels with audio playback at interpretive signs and panels in English and Spanish.

The San Diego AIDS Memorial Task Force is also working on a proposed “Memorial Tree” which people can put a “leaf” with the name of a loved one lost to AIDS.

“This has been almost four decades of the determination and love of many San Diegans who want us to never forget those over 8,500 people who died of AIDS,” stated Commissioner Ramirez. “This campaign definitely ‘took a village’ and the unwavering support of three mayors and a passionate First Lady.”