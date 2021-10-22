AHF San Diego Healthcare Center and Pharmacy is moving! Starting on October 25th, they’ll be offering you the same great services in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility at 3580 5th Ave. The new location will also share space with an AHF Wellness Center and an Out of the Closet Thrift Store – both firsts for AHF in San Diego! Let them be your one-stop shop for all of your healthcare needs.

As a nonprofit pharmacy, when you fill a prescription with AHF, 96 cents of every dollar made goes back into HIV care and services. If you don’t use AHF Pharmacy, please ask your doctor about making the switch at your next appointment.

They are excited to serve you at their new location. Follow the link below to schedule an appointment today.

https://ahfportal.org