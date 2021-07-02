Tell us who DJ Kinky Loops is?

Surprisingly, I am a natural introvert in everyday life. I love to spend quality time with my family, my dog Bula, and soaking up the sun at the beach. Fitness is important to me so you can usually find me walking in Balboa Park, on a run through my neighborhood, or finding my Zen in yoga. We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful city where there is no shortage of friends to see, places to go and things to do.

There is however, another side of me that is driven by my ultimate passion for music. I love the creative and energetic expression through DJing. Behind the decks in front of a crowd, it’s like a secret super power that makes me feel safe and connected to the room and people on the dance floor. I feel so fulfilled when I can feel the palpable energy on the dance floor and visually see people in ecstasy from the vibe I am creating.

I’ve crafted my multi-faceted skills over many years through learning various genres of music, playing at a variety of functions including many clubs, gyms, corporate events, and music festivals, for all age groups.

How long have you been DJing and what drives you as a DJ?

I have always been the “go-to” friend that would burn MP3 CDs for everyone; remember those?! I found myself making new CDs on a weekly basis for my friends. Eventually, my music loving crew and I started going out to see these DJs live!

Then it dawned on me, while watching one of my favorite DJs, Donald Glaude, performing, “Why can’t I start making actual DJ mixes for my friends?” Inspired from that moment, around 2011 I decided to try my hand at learning how to DJ. Slowly, piece by piece, I saved up enough money for a Numark mixer, and 2 Pioneer DJ 400 decks. It was nothing fancy, but it was my first setup and I fell in love! I spent every day practicing, mixing music with CDs and USBs, which was a time when controllers with computers for this type of technology didn’t exist yet.

One distinct difference between me and other DJs is that I’m proudly self-taught, through YouTube tutorials and blogs. Through trial and error and my own imagination, I created my own unique way of mixing music and learning how to read the crowds. I never have a set playlist; I have to feel out and adapt to the atmosphere of the event. I love it and it keeps me on my toes never knowing what to expect.

Now, through the years of building my reputation and community, I’ve evolved my own skills and learned new skills and mixing techniques, especially with the support of my DJ friends.

No matter how many gigs, big or small, you can count on me to give you a full, original and energetic performance every time. I have this type of endurance, inspiration, and drive to DJ because of all of YOU, the people that show me constant love and support: My crew, family, and fans. Shoutout to the “K-Loops Troop!”

Where can people find you?

I love to keep the possibilities open to new and exciting things; however, I do have a solid schedule for this summer:

Wednesday nights at Rich’s Nightclub

Sunday afternoons at Flick’s

Every 3rd Saturday at FIT Athletic Club Mission Beach

For Pride 2021, I will be performing at The Pride Block Party Friday 7pm-9pm and Saturday at The Park at Viejas Casino and Resort at 5:00 PM.

People can also find me on my Instagram @kinkyloops for the most recent gigs and a peak at my life.

What does Pride mean to you?

To me, Pride means family, honor, and safety. There is something special about having the freedom to openly celebrate how diverse our community is and I am humbled knowing what the community went through before we came to this point. I am proud to stand with my brave LGBTQIA+ community creating a safe environment for those in search of support and family.

Pride is not only feeling free to be who you are, but also helping those who are struggling. One of my favorite ways to support the community has been through DJing, but during the pandemic I felt compelled to be more involved in a different capacity. I now volunteer in the community and find more joy and purpose in the small acts of kindness that I get to see every day.