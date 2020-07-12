Addicted USA, the naughty little sister brand of ES Collection, is heating up summer with its “Secret” swimwear collection. The immensely powerful and sexual new line features 3D motifs and the incorporation of Addicted’s new “Dick-Up” technology. All items are available now at AddictedUSA.com .

Head designer Carmen Monforte found inspiration for the Secret collection from a recent trip to Africa. “I was captivated by the tribal motifs and colors of the Sahara Desert,” she explains. “I tried to capture the cultural richness of the tribes and their mystical beliefs with bold primary colors and prints that would get guys noticed on the beach and in the pools.”

“This summer’s swim collection is sporty and stylish and offers the quality, fit and comfort Addicted has become famous for,” explains Chris Lynch of AddictedUSA.com . “All gear is designed with fashionable gay men in mind. They are intended for guys who feel good about themselves, are comfortable with their bodies and are daring enough to be overtly racy.”

As always, all garments in the collection are finely and meticulously crafted by Addicted’s superior artisan team. “As a men’s fashion label, materials and craftsmanship are top priority,” Monforte continues. “More time is put into the sewing of each garment so that they are built to last, even through the roughest play. They are tailored to fit every body type perfectly.”

The pictorial campaign, shot by photographer Tarek del Moreno, took place in Torremolinos, Spain and features the world-famous BelAmi boys frolicking in pools and sand in Addicted gear.

Addicted USA is the sister line from ES Collection, the popular men’s athletic wear company. Since 2009, the brand has been dedicated to the design, manufacturing and sale of men’s underwear, swimwear, and sportswear. It was founded by Eduardo Suner, also the founder of ES Collection, and has distinguished itself by setting trends and pushing the envelope in stylish, sexy and very wearable men’s fashion.