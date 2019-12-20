LGBTQ San Diego News

For the best hamburger, it’s In-N-Out Burger, for the best donuts, its Krispy Kreme — and for the best cupcakes, everyone knows it’s Babycakes! The legendary Babycakes has returned to Hillcrest in a very big way. Its new location on the corner of Fourth and Robinson avenues has been transformed into a bright and beautiful space just a few doors down from another Hillcrest legend, the Crest Cafe.

The award-winning owners and popular duo Christopher Stavros and “top chef” himself Rafael del Rio opened their new doors last month and held their official Grand Reopening Ceremony on Dec. 14. The unforgettable event is still the talk of the town. It was a star-studded gathering that included a real “pink carpet,” a spinning prize wheel, delicious complimentary cupcakes and frosting shots which the crowd gobbled up.

Aside from celebrating with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Christopher and Rafael decided to name a few of their fabulous cupcakes in honor of some legendary San Diegans which included: America’s Finest City’s stylish first lady Katherine Stewart Faulconer; California Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins (who is the first woman and openly LGBT person to lead the state Senate); U.S. Marine Corps combat veteran and former two-term California Assembly member and San Diego County Supervisor for the District 4, Nathan Fletcher (probably the most handsome elected official in San Diego County), and his beautiful wife, California Assembly member and future California secretary of state, Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher; Hillcrest’s popular City Councilman Chris Ward; the legendary “Big Mike” Phillips; six-time Emmy Award-winning San Diego Fox 5 news anchor Marcia Arcega-Dunn; and the honorary mayor of Hillcrest, Nicole Murray Ramirez, who also hosted and emceed the event. All of these San Diego celebrities loved the different tastes and ingredients of their new “namesake cupcakes.” Susan Stavros, Chris’ mother, was also in attendance and the ribbon-cutting ceremony was directed by Eddie Reynosa of the Equality Business Alliance, using a replica of the largest scissors in the world, which were a whopping 40-inches long.

Babycakes is now officially open so just follow the crowds to 3795 Fourth Ave. You can also reach them at 619-990-2282 and their website at babycakessandiego.com.