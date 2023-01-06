I am deeply humbled that my colleagues have again entrusted me with the responsibility and honor to lead as the President pro Tempore of the Senate.

As I reflect on my combined 12 years in the Assembly and Senate, I’m struck by how much the California Legislature has changed and grown to truly reflect the 40 million people who call our state home. After the swearing in of members of both houses last month, the Legislature is the most diverse the state has ever seen – including historic numbers of women, Latinx and LGBTQ people. That diversity will be our strength as we go about the People’s business.

Over the last few years, we have worked hard to find solutions to some of our state’s biggest problems: from wildfires to housing and health care. We have made great strides on getting real relief to families struggling to make rent, and keep up with rising costs at the gas pump and in the grocery store.

As we begin a new two-year session, we still have our work cut out for us. Climate change is a daily threat, homelessness persists, and we face a challenging financial future.

In years past, the recent report from the Legislative Analyst’s Office forecasting budget deficits would have kick-started talks of painful cuts and middle class tax increases – not anymore. We have prepared for this moment.

Over the past decade, California’s leaders have turned our state’s fiscal condition around and made responsible budgeting our top priority. We built our reserves to record highs, paid down debts, and avoided committing one-time resources to ongoing purposes, while also making historic progress with new commitments that strengthen the middle class, assist struggling Californians, and fight climate change.

Thanks to our responsible approach, we are confident that we can protect our progress and craft a state budget without ongoing cuts to schools and other core programs or taxing middle class families. We will be continuing our historic work on climate and wildfires, homelessness and affordable housing, and access to important services, such as health care and metal health – all issues of equity laid bare by the pandemic.



As the new year begins, I feel a sense of increasing hope, optimism, and resolve. There are still great challenges ahead, from growing extremism, to climate, to housing, but I’m noticing more of a willingness among reasonable people and elected officials to come together when it matters.

I remain grateful for the privilege of representing you, and I wish each of you a happy and prosperous 2023.