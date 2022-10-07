MeetMeOnBoard, the premier brand dedicated solely to LGBTQ+ cruise enthusiasts, families, and allies is handing over the helm of the brand. The new “Captain” will be Adam Martindale, of Martindale Travel and Tours LLC, dba Cruise Planners.

Mark den Hartog and Dale McCurdy, founders of the brand, report, “Many people’s lives have morphed post-COVID. Our life changes include more time for ourselves and for travel. Therefore, we are saying good bye to our “baby” MeetMeOnBoard.com, and passing it on into good hands. We have confidence in Adam Martindale to continue our vision with passion.”

Adam has over 30 years of experience, working for four major cruise lines, as well as luxury hotels and resorts as Food and Beverage Director. For 17 of those years Adam worked exclusively at sea and has an intimate knowledge of cruise ports, ships, and the industry.

Adam is based in San Diego and is a member of IGLTA, the International Gay & Lesbian Travel Association and NGLCC, the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce. He specializes in a variety of travel experiences such as food and wine, luxury, and of course cruise travel.

Upcoming group travel includes enjoying the beautiful Celebrity Solstice, sailing out of Los Angeles to the Mexican Riviera in March 2023 and a fall foliage cruise on the luxurious Oceania Insignia sailing in October 2023 from Montreal to Boston. For details on these and future travel opportunities visit www.meetmeonboard.com

Says Martindale, “As a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community, I’m so excited to be able to incorporate MeetMeOnboard in my travel business. I have worked with Mark and Dale for 6 years and have already coordinated successful group cruises with them. I see a very bright future for this brand as a resource for LGBTQ+ travelers as well as being a preferred option for group travel. My long-term business goal is to have divisions within my travel business. Along with my luxury food and wine division, having a LGBTQ+ division was always important to me. The MeetMeOnboard brand helps me achieve this goal and provide a service to our community.”