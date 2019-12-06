By Albert H. Fulcher

For 32 years, the Imperial Court de San Diego has provided a safe place for those in need on Thanksgiving Day. With hundreds of volunteers working to gather food, cook turkeys and serve a Thanksgiving dinner to more than 600 people in the community, this year’s annual Scott Carlson & Dan Ferbal Community Thanksgiving Dinner provided just that to men, women, children and families who may not have had the means or a family to share the holiday with. Held at the San Diego LGBT Community Center on Nov. 28, volunteers took time off from their own Thanksgiving to help others.

Along with many volunteers from the community, elected officials joined in the festivities. State Sen. Toni G. Atkins, Assemblyman Todd Gloria, Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego’s first lady Katherine Stuart Faulconer, and City Council President Georgette Gomez attended the event as well, serving a Thanksgiving feast to the guests.

This is the first year that Dan Ferbal, a well-known community activist who died in August of this year, was honored in name as part of this annual event. Ferbal was the founding director of the Rob Benzon Foundation and served on the board for 20 years, and the organization’s Pride Launch Party started in his own home and has since grown into the foundation’s major fundraiser held at the historic Burnham House. The son of immigrants, he was also a strong advocate for Dreamers. His involvement both personally and philanthropically supported the LGBTQ community in San Diego and New York.

City Commissioner Nicole Murray Ramirez said he is thankful for all who participated to make this event a success for another year, serving those in need.

“Because of the generosity of so many caring people, businesses and organizations, we were able to feed over 600 families, seniors, homeless and more,” Ramirez said. “The Imperial Court, The Center are extremely grateful for all who gave and volunteered for the event.”

Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer said, “This Thanksgiving we came together in both celebration and remembrance of two LGBTQ community members that embodied San Diego’s compassionate spirit, Scott Carlson and Dan Ferbal. My wife and I look forward to the Imperial Court’s Thanksgiving dinner each year because it provides a place at the table for everyone — regardless of where they come from, who they love or how they choose to identify.”

Caroline “Cara” Dessert, CEO of The San Diego LGBT Community Center, said that The Center was proud, once again to open its doors for the 32nd annual Scott Carlson & Dan Ferbal Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

“We thank the event organizer and main sponsor, the Imperial Court de San Diego, who, along with donors and dozens of amazing volunteers, provided a turkey Thanksgiving feast with all of the trimmings, to those who otherwise might not have had a holiday meal to celebrate,” Dessert said. “We were especially glad to welcome hundreds of community members out of the rain for a festive event filled with gratitude and joy. We are honored to participate in this meaningful community tradition and look forward to many more Thanksgivings together.”