Having taken on mythological importance, crows appear in all parts of the world. In folklore, they may foreshadow tragedy or usher in good news. The reality is they are highly intelligent birds capable of social interactions. In recent years, the crow has become a muse to many artists. This annual exhibition seeks to represent the many faces of the crow in reality and fantasy.

The Crow Show visual arts exhibition is open now and runs through April 24.

Now in its seventh year, The Crow Show has become a local tradition. Artists and patrons continue to celebrate the creativity of this international exhibition. For 2021, 80 works have been selected from across the country, Mexico, Canada and Germany by this year’s juror Lux Art Institute Executive Director Andrew Ütt.

Three works have been selected as Best in Show:

“Mind & Nature-Nesting” by Harriet G Caldwell (Torrington, Connecticut)

“Assassin” by Mark Dierker (Dubuque, Iowa)

“El Vuelo” by Denise Lacarra (Tijuana, Mexico)

Patrons have already commented on how fascinating this year’s exhibit is as they’ve walked into the gallery and encountered a whimsical sculpture of a child pouting while wearing a crow’s cap. Above this “Baby Bird” by Sandy Calhoun, is a series of delicate houses hanging from the ceiling of endangered local species of animals and plants by Linda Litteral. Other works include bronze sculptures, high-resolution photographs, portraits created from recycled children’s art, and a full-length ceremonial crow outfit among more traditional paintings. Unlike a museum exhibition, all of the works are for sale.

“One of the fantastic aspects of this exhibit is that local artists have the opportunity to be critiqued and exhibited alongside of global artists,” said gallery owner Patric Stillman. “It not only showcases the quality of the work being created by local artists but gives reference to how their work holds up on an international platform. We have an amazing arts community here.”

Participating Artists: Don Bailey, Justin Barfield, Leah Sarah Bassett, Gabriele Bitter, Karen Bondarchuk, Beth Bynum, Emily Caito, Harriet G Caldwell, Sandy Calhoun, Larry Caveney, Martha Cederstrom, James Clow, Vicki Conley, Starr Davis, Mark Dierker, Jennie Duke, David Dumo, Roberta Dyer, Inna Dzhanibekova, Caroline Elliott, Shawna Franklin, Anne Gaffey, Terry Gardner, Connor Gibson, Christina Heurig, Stacy Honda, Autumn Hunnicutt, Karen Jones, Judy Knott, Debbie Korbel, Denise Lacarra, Mavis Leahy, Inna Malostovker, Don Manderson, Valerie Mangion, Rafael-Fallo Mareyna, Gail Martinez, Josie Mcdaniel, Kristin Meuser, John Miller, Doris Mitsch, William Moore, Stacy Nixon, Thora Olsen, Andrew Ortiz, Jack Poole, Tobey-Jean Priest, Larry Richardson, Tachina Rudman-Young, Astha Saini, Julie Schram, Cassandra Schramm, Christina Schulz, Michelle Schwengel-Regala, Brody Scotland, Carol Seibold, Bobette Shafton-Davison, Eileen Shaloum, Tanesa Spence, Randi Stewart, Louise Stivers, Tim Stockton, Leon Sun, Elle Swift, Bethany Taylor, Teemstir, Julia Thomson, Will Van Dyke, Larry Vienneau, Daniela Yew, and Pamela Zwehl-Burke.

To see the exhibition catalog or read more details on The Crow Show, visit www.thestudiodoor.com or visit the gallery at 3867 Fourth Ave. in Hillcrest during gallery hours: Tuesday-Saturday • Noon-7 p.m.