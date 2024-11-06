By: LGBTQ San Diego County News Staff

In today’s quick changing world and especially following the 2024 presidential elections, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the constant flow of political news and debates. With social media and 24-hour news cycles, politically induced stress has become more common for everyone, so prioritizing your mental well-being while staying informed is more important than ever. Here are five things you can do to help you cope.

1- Be Aware Of How Much Screen Time You Spend On Political Content

Think about your daily habits. Are you waking up and scrolling through news or listen to political commentary on your way to work, or throughout your day? Take a moment and think of how this content is affecting you—if it causes anxiety or stress, you may want to limit your exposure to certain media sources. Consider prioritizing fact-based, reputable sources to help make your time spent reading or listening to news and current events feel more valuable versus the endless doomscrolling of trending topics or social media.

2- Be Mindful Of; Who, What, When, Where, How, And Why- You Are Sharing Your Political Opinions

Keep in mind that conversations that are meant to inform or share opinions can cause unintended stress for others. Children, in particular, might feel confused by the current political climate, so providing balanced and age-appropriate guidance can help them understand what is happening around them, without creating unnecessary worry. When discussing politics, remember that others, friends and family included, may not share your perspective or may be trying to limit their exposure to political discourse. Who, what, when, where, why, and how we share our opinions affects everyone around us.

3- Keep An Open Mind To Learning About Other Perspectives And Views

If the topic of politics comes up in a social setting, what might initially feel uncomfortable for us, can become a chance to learn! Let’s face it- everyone has reasons for their views. By asking respectful questions, you may be able to gain an understanding of their perspectives and views. This approach may also prepare you for challenging conversations by setting aside assumptions and maintaining a balanced discussion. Keep an open mind!

4- Take A Break From Or Walk Away FromTense Conversations



If a political discussion is causing you stress or anxiety, feel free to change the topic or take a quick break to reset your mind. A simple shift to a lighter subject or stepping away for a few minutes can make all the difference. Tense conversations will go nowhere— fast, when two people are unable to agree on disagreeing. Sometimes taking a break can also mean ending the conversation. Don’t feel pressured to jump back in.

5- Assess Your Motivations For Staying In The Loop Of Political News

If you’re passionate about being engaged politically, be mindful of why that is. Reflect on the reasons you want to consume political content, where you get it from, and how it makes you feel. Social media and news outlets aim to keep you engaged- it’s how we stay in business. But staying engaged can also make it easy to feel overwhelmed. Get the information you need, and take a step back when you feel it is starting to affect your well-being. Taking care of your mental health is essential—even when staying informed.