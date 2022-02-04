Every year, San Diego Pride accepts nominations from the community for the annual presentations of the Spirit of Stonewall Awards. The awards recognize individuals who contribute significantly to the LGBTQ community through their leadership, activism, and fundraising efforts.

For reference, the awardees from the previous three years are included below each award’s description.

Champion of Pride: An individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the LGBTQ community over an extended period of years with consideration to service to San Diego Pride.

2021: Dwayne Crenshaw

2020: Bixby Marino-Kibbee

2019: LaRue Fields

2018: Tinesia Conwright

Community Grand Marshal: An individual or group that has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the LGBTQ community over an extended period of years and/or has made an exceptional contribution in the past year.

2021: Moe Girton

2020: Essential Workers during COVID-19

2019: The Stonewall Generation

2018: Alberto Cortés

Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award: (Inaugural) A visual or performing artist or organization who elevates the LGBTQ community in service of education, advocacy, visibility, justice, and joy. This award is in honor of the legacy of Larry T. Baza.

2021: Matt Morrow

Stonewall Service Award: A group or organization which may or may not identify as LGBTQ but which has stalwartly supported the LGBTQ community over an extended period of years and/or has made an exceptional contribution in the past year.

2021: San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition

2020: Casa Arcoiris

2019: San Diego History Center

2018: We Care Mixer

Friend of Pride: An individual who does not identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, but who has stalwartly supported the LGBTQ community over an extended period of years and/or has made an exceptional contribution in the past year.

2021: Nathan Fletcher

2020: David & Jessica Mier

2019: Rev. Penny Bridges

2018: Terrie Vorono

Stonewall Philanthropy Award: A group, organization, or individual which may or may not identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer, but which has diligently raised funds to support the LGBTQ community over an extended period of years and/or has made an exceptional contribution in the past year.

2021: Burgess Family

2020: John Ealy

2019: Blue Shield

2018: San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU)

Community Service: An individual who is recognized as an up-and-coming leader within the LGBTQ community or whose contribution to the community in the past year was of particular significance.

2021: Ana Laura Martínez

2020: Damon J. Shearer

2019: Abrahán Monzon

2018: Liat Wexler

Inspirational Relationship: Any friendship, familial bond, or intimate relationship whose love, strength, work, and commitment to LGBTQ equality embodies the humanity of our community.

2021: Frannya Tuchman & Jamie Arangure

2020: Joyce Marieb, Ph.D & Linda Barufaldi, D.C.

2019: Ricardo Gallego & Dr. Orlando Espín

Nominate your inspiration here , deadline to nominate is February 28, 2022.

Please submit a letter of nomination stating why you think your nominee should be considered. Assume that we do not know anything about them or their accomplishments. Please be specific. The more detailed and relevant the information you supply, the better.

Nominations will be reviewed based on the nominees’ qualifications and nomination letters. The review committee considers the quality, not the quantity, of the nominations. Multiple nominations of the same person without specific information are not helpful to this process.

Read the categories carefully to ensure your nominee’s accomplishments fit the specific award criteria.