Yes 2022 is an all-important “midterm elections year” and all political pundits are predicting a Republican Party takeover of the US Senate and Congress, but I say that the “fat lady has not sung her final verse”. November is a long way away and in politics anything can happen and change within 24 hours. Many of us continue to support President Biden but the continued comparison to President Jimmy Carter is having an effect on his poll numbers.

Closer to home, the race for County Sheriff is going to be dicey and many are asking why LGBTQ+ leaders like Toni Atkins, Todd Gloria, Chris Kehoe and allies like Nathan Fletcher and Lorena Gonzalez have all endorsed Kelly Martinez over openly gay candidate Dave Myers. Well, it’s about Myers temperament and serious concerns on how he can lead the Sheriffs Department when now, for the second time, his fellow sheriffs not only did not endorse him, but have nothing nice to say about him. This is Dave Myers third run for public office and with the recent endorsement of the Democratic Party he definitely has a good shot over front runner fellow Democrat Kelly Martinez who would make history as our counties first female sheriff. Congressman Juan Vargas has called Dave Myers “unhinged” so fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy ride. Popular Nathan Fletcher should landslide into his second term as a County Supervisor. Many of us will never forgive Barbara Bry for her negative and nasty campaign against Mayor Todd Gloria and will not vote for her if she was running for county dog catcher. I strongly endorse the reelection of Dr. Jen Campbell to the San Diego City Council especially over her “thirsty” opponent. Kent Lee would be an absolutely outstanding citizen/community activist that the council needs and would give our growing Asian Pacific Islander Community the most qualified voice and representation on the City Council.

Popular and respected Veteran Joseph Rocha is running for the State Senate and is very well qualified. I 100% support reelection of Mike Shafer for the State Board of Equalization. Former City Council President Georgette Gomez is the clear front runner for the State Assembly as her opponent is the “wanna be-always a candidate” David Alvarez, word is that once he loses again, he will become a candidate for Emperor.

Democratic party registration is now number one in the City and County of San Diego with Independents being second and Republican registration dead last. I asked San Diego County Democratic Party Chair Will Rodriguez Kennedy what the party’s priorities were, and he said, “In 2022 San Diego Democrats have two major priorities, protect our progress and deliver for the people. We have an opportunity to win county wide races and clean sweep the city of San Diego. That being said, with our strong majorities Democrats must deliver progress on issues like homelessness and housing. With leaders like Todd Gloria and Nathan Fletcher at the city and county we are positioned to do just that.”

For many of us Democrats we are concerned that the Democratic Party is turning too much to the left while the Republicans are now in the hands of the radical conservative right. A majority of Democrats are moderate/progressives and not in support of a left-wing or socialist agenda.

Looking ahead, keep your eyes on our very own Tony Atkins who has formed a Lieutenant Governor Committee. Also keep your eyes on Nick Serrano, Zach Bunshaft, Will Rodriguez Kennedy, Janessa Goldbach, and Javier Gomez as future candidates for office.