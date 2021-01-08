When I first moved to San Diego, over a half century ago, our city and region was a conservative right-wing strong hold. Conservative Republicans held every elected office — both city and county wide. And in my belief, our then-chief of police was not just racist, but also sexist and homophobic.

I never imagined that there would be a day in my lifetime when we would have an openly gay Democratic mayor of color, or that our City Council would consist of one republican and eight democrats. I also never thought that both our council president and president pro tempore would be from the LGBTQ+ community.

But before everyone gets too excited, let us also understand that we are not as liberal as San Francisco or Los Angeles. San Diego is a moderately progressive city, in which several polls have shown that the vast majority of San Diegans do not want to defund the police but did overwhelmingly approve of Measure B, which will establish an independent oversight commission to oversee the San Diego Police Department. I believe this is a good and positive thing for our city.

Indeed, these are historic times for our county, too. For the first time in San Diego County’s history, Democrats have a majority of seats on the County Board of Supervisors. I’d like to congratulate: Terra Lawson-Remer, who was sworn in as Supervisor for District 3; newly elected vice-chair for the County Board of Supervisors Nora Vargas — a warrior goddess who will represent District 1, finally giving the Latino community a seat at the table; and lastly, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher on his selection as chair to the Board of Supervisors. I know they will all work tirelessly to ensure the best for the county and its citizens. Congratulations

San Diego is also making an impact statewide with state Senator Toni Atkins serving as president of the California Senate, and state Assemblywoman Shirley Weber, who has been nominated for Secretary of State by Governor Gavin Newsom, making her the first Black Californian to hold that position. And, now our former Mayor Kevin Faulconer has announced an exploratory committee for a possible run for the California governorship. Additionally, the third youngest member of the 2021 Congress is San Diego Congresswoman Sara Jacobs. When it comes to the LGBTQ+ community of San Diego County, we have become a major political powerhouse and that has caught the attention of national LGBTQ+ organizations, who are now paying close attention to us.

But let us never forget whose shoulders we stand on such as Jess Jessop, Barbara Jean Crusberg, Jim Mitsuo Cua, Tom Homann, Brad Truax, Bill Beck, Gloria Johnson, Al Best, Neil Good, Jean Burkard, George Murphy, Benjamin F. Dillingham, Herb King, Doug Scott, and so many more who are no longer with us, because of them, indeed it is a new day in San Diego!

LGBTQ Heroes U.S. Postal Stamp Update

Well, it’s great news as the International Imperial Court System (IICS) has received word that the U.S. Postage Stamp Commission is considering issuing postage stamps in honor of LGBTQ+ icons and heroes Marsha P Johnson, Sylvia Rivera, and Jose Julio Sarria!

The city of San Diego’s Human Relations Commission and the San Francisco Board of Supervisors became the first to vote to endorse this national campaign, after it was announced by the International Imperial Court System of the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the National LGBTQ Task Force.

The 70 city chapters of the IICS are proud to have led and organized the campaign that resulted in the Harvey Milk U.S. postage stamp. That stamp was unveiled in an official White House ceremony. This new campaign will be officially kicking off after President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are sworn in on Jan. 20.

I want to acknowledge Matthew Bajko, assistant editor at San Francisco’s B.A.R., who is in many ways responsible for seeding the idea for the LGBTQ Heroes U.S. Postage Stamp Campaign. His request for a quote on the recent unveiling of the U.S. postage stamp depicting Bugs Bunny dressed in drag, inspired me to launch this campaign…thank you, Matthew!

Support Council President Dr. Jen Campbell!

There is an attempt being made to recall our newly elected San Diego Council President Dr. Jen Campbell, which is being supported by millionaire and bitter losing mayoral candidate Barbara Bry. Dr. Campbell is the first elected Council President who is Jewish and she is also proud to be 75 years young and a member of our LGBTQ+ community!

I am calling on all San Diegans to support and stand by our hard-working and dedicated City Council President Dr. Jen Campbell!