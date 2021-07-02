Champion of Pride, Dwayne Crenshaw

Dwayne is a native San Diegan and lifelong resident of southeastern San Diego. His deep knowledge of San Diego’s neighborhoods and his community activism, which began at the age of thirteen, are invaluable in his role as a nonprofit and community leader. As President & CEO of The Humanity Movement, Dwayne Crenshaw is responsible for the organization’s effective management and operation on a day-to-day basis and leads the team’s policy development and advocacy work.

He previously served as CEO and Co-Founder of RISE San Diego from 2014 to 2020, as the executive director of San Diego LGBT Pride from 2011 to 2013, and the Coalition of Neighborhood Councils from 2005 to 2009, where he advanced issues of community development and social justice. From 2000 to 2004, he promoted resident ownership of neighborhood change in southeastern San Diego as the director of community ownership at the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation. San Diego Metropolitan Magazine has named Dwayne Crenshaw as one of “San Diego’s Smartest Young Professionals – 40 under 40.”

Prior to his roles in nonprofit management, Dwayne Crenshaw had eight years of government experience as an aide to state and local elected officials, including former California Lieutenant Governor Cruz Bustamante. Dwayne Crenshaw began his public service career as one of eighteen James M. Unruh Assembly Fellows who are chosen from hundreds of applicants each year to serve in the California state capitol. Dwayne Crenshaw’s community service has included membership with the Southeast Rotary Club and participation on boards for: San Diego State; Lincoln, High Tech and Hoover High Schools; the San Diego Union-Tribune; UC San Diego’s Chancellor; the San Diego Community College District; San Diego’s Chief of Police; The Committed Collective; Harmonium, Inc; Torrey Pines Bank; and Encanto Neighborhoods Community Planning Group.

He graduated from San Diego State University in 1994 where he majored in elementary education and was elected student body president of the 35,000-student campus. While working in the state capitol, he completed the coursework for a Master’s in government from California State University, Sacramento. In 2011, he received his juris doctorate from California Western School of Law, where he twice earned the highly coveted Distinguished Advocate recognition.

Dwayne Crenshaw resides in the Encanto community of southeastern San Diego. He is a proud dog dad and the active uncle of five nieces, four nephews, and two great-nieces and enjoys regular dinners with his entire immediate family at his parent’s home.

Community Grand Marshal, Moe Girton

Moe Girton started her career in 2000, where she started as a door girl/security and barback at The Flame; She eventually worked her way up to bartender and manager. She also was named Miss Gay San Diego in 2003. The Flame sold in 2004, and she transitioned to be a part of the opening team with Baja Betty’s. Over the years, she grew within the company and eventually opened up the world famous women’s bar, Gossip Grill, becoming a partner in the MO’s Universe Restaurant Group and a pillar for the community. Highly accredited, Gossip Grill has gone forward and achieved new heights, winning the Nicky Award for most ‘Outstanding Bar’ in 2019, the first time for a women’s bar. She is passionate about putting values first and continues to provide a safe space for women & the LGBTQ+ Community. This is her chosen family and tribe.

Moe has received 6 Nicky awards, including ‘Outstanding Business Woman’ in 2017, and has been featured in numerous documentaries and magazines including OUT, The Advocate, and Curve Magazine. She competed in a reality show called Barmageddon, where she came out on top as the winner. Moe values the importance of giving back, being an activist, and standing up for what you believe in. She has always been an active member of her community and has used her platform to help raise awareness and money for a variety of nonprofits and fundraisers, donating and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars.

12 years and a few more restaurants later, Moe, along with her business partners, are now opening another female-forward space, Barrel & Board, a next-level Restaurant & Bar. Moe and the MO’s Universe family has teamed up with organizations such as The Center, San Diego Pride, HRC, and Red Dress Project to provide funds, time, space, and, of course, FUN for our community.

Stonewall Service, San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition

The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition is a 501©3 organization and is the only Black LGBTQ nonprofit in San Diego. Established in 2015 by a group of Black Queer individuals who noticed both a lack of resources and an absence of a central united space for Black LGBTQ life, the Coalition was established to help provide that space to #ExistBlackly.

Community Service, Ana Laura Martinez

Ana Laura Martínez (she/her/ella) was raised in Tijuana and San Diego. Coming from a working-class and immigrant household, she is committed to fighting injustices for her community and family.

Stonewall Philanthropy, Burgess Family

The Burgess Family exemplifies the spirit of the Philanthropy Award because the entire family has given generously of their time, talent, and treasure in some way to support San Diego Pride’s youth programs over the last few years.

Inspirational Relationship, Frannya Tuchman & Jamie Arangure

Jamie Arangure & Frannya Tuchman are a dynamic duo of Latina women (and best friends) who currently serve as Directors of Proyecto Trans Latina. Through their inspirational friendship they have co-created safe spaces like support groups where Latinx trans women can find resources and advocacy for many years.

Light of Pride, Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition

Since 2005, The Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition, a non-profit nongovernment tribal alliance, has been providing services and advocacy for women and 2SLGBTQ people. Giving voice to the marginalized and believing that love should not hurt, the Strong Hearted Native Women’s Coalition brings awareness against sexual assault and domestic violence in San Diego Indian Country.

Larry T. Baza Arts & Culture Award, Matt Morrow

Since joining the organization in 2014, Matt has helped to grow Diversionary’s operating budget by 100%. Under their leadership the theatre has been nominated for 29 San Diego Critics Circle awards, winning two ‘Outstanding New Play’ awards in 2017 and 2019. Alongside Diversionary’s Board of Trustees, Matt led the Securing Our Future campaign, a $2.5 million renovation project for the theatre’s home in University Heights, slated to reopen early Fall 2021.

Friend of Pride, Nathan Fletcher

Nathan Fletcher is the Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors. Chair Fletcher is a proud ally to the LGBTQIA+ community and uses his platform as an elected leader to advocate for the rights of the LGBTQIA+ people.