Millionaire Barbara Bry and supporters have been urging a dirty campaign lately and she has now become the candidate Republican Party leaders are supporting (along with major Trump supporters), who prefer her over Todd Gloria, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Party, Governor Gavin Newsom and our two U.S. Senators. Todd’s parents have been attacked and there is certainly a homophobic smear campaign being waged quietly behind the scenes by Barbara Bry’s supporters. She has hired a well-known campaign consultant who has a long record of using homophobic tactics against LGBTQ+ candidates. While most still think Todd will win, some believe it will be much closer than expected. Let’s make San Diego history on Nov. 3, by electing our first Mayor of Color and first Gay Mayor!

$4 Million against Gomez

The U.S. Congress badly needs a public servant like Georgette Gomez. She is the daughter of immigrants, Latina, Lesbian and one of San Diego’s most hard-working City Council presidents. She is one of the most down-to-earth and caring public officials I have ever gotten to know, and she has always been a voice for the voiceless and would also make history with her election. Congress has enough wealthy members who were born with silver spoons in their mouths and once again, a millionaire is trying to buy a San Diego Congressional seat. And this time, Gomez’s opponent has spent over $4 million dollars — let’s send a message and elect Georgette to Congress!

Whitburn leads for City Council!

Our city needs Stephen Whitburn‘s working experience at the American Red Cross and American Cancer Society, not another bureaucrat like his opponent. Whitburn beat out four opponents and came out on top at June’s primary election and it was at almost 10% over the other four candidates.

Whitburn has been endorsed by about 95% of state and local public officials and the Democratic Party. He has won every debate and community forum he has attended while everyone agrees his opponent has done very poorly and does not articulate well on the issues.

Let me make it very clear; Stephen Whitburn’s opponent is a very nice person and we all like her, but she simply isn’t ready to be a City Council member, period!

Chris Ward for State Assembly

City Councilman Chris Ward is ready to return to Sacramento, where he once served as chief of staff to state Senator Marty Block. Chris, who is married and a father of two children, is one of San Diego’s most hard-working public servants with an outstanding staff that has served the 3rd District well these last four years. His past experience and connections in our State Capitol will serve San Diego well and he remains the clear front-runner to be our next State Assemblyman.

Vargas and Lawson-Remer for County Supervisors

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has been controlled by Republicans for the last 100 years…the last 10 years by conservative Republicans. There are two outstanding women running and their election would make it the first time that we have a Democratic majority (and Nathan Fletcher could become chairman). For too long, this board has not cared about the average San Diegan and working families. Nora Vargas and Terra Lawson-Remer’s election will make the San Diego County Board of Supervisors finally work for all the people in our fast-growing community.

San Diego City Endorsements

Mayor: Todd Gloria

City Attorney: Mara Elliott

City Council District 1: Joe LaCava

City Council District 3: Stephen Whitburn

City Council District 5: Marni Von Wilpert

City Council District 7: Raul Campillo