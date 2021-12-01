Two men have been ordered to stand trial for murder in the 2020 stabbing death and robbery of a Hillcrest man whose DNA was found underneath the fingernails of both men.

Both Willie Gray, 65, and Darcell Marquise Moore, 41, pleaded not guilty Nov. 15 to killing Shawn Timothy Puzzo, 60, who was stabbed 10 times in the area of West Washington Street and Front Street on April 15, 2020.

Gray was also held to answer for burglary and looting the Urban Index retail store during a state of emergency the same day in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy District Attorney Philippa Cunningham said approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the Hillcrest store.

Puzzo’s pockets were gone through and gift cards in his possession were taken. Attorneys said Puzzo was homeless as were the other two men.

Puzzo was stabbed in the face, neck, torso, and leg. An ambulance rushed him to a hospital after he was found at 9:15 p.m., but he died before he could go into surgery.

Gray’s attorney asked San Diego Superior Court Judge Maureen Hallahan unsuccessfully not to order Gray to stand trial for murder, saying he was only present at the homicide and did not do anything.

Six law enforcement personnel testified during the preliminary hearing. A trial date was set for May 11, 2022. Both men remain in jail.