Recently Mayor Gloria has been the subject of uniformed and ugly attacks over our city’s homeless issue. Former basketball player Bill Walton and others have been criticizing the mayor with no ideas or proposals for solutions of their own.

This weekend I will be in Cincinnati, Ohio; these past two years I have been in New York, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Chicago, Louisville, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and Houston to name a few cities, and the homeless issue is absolutely a nationwide crisis with almost every city being affected.

Todd Gloria is our first mayor in San Diego’s history who still rents. He comes from a family that had its struggles and at times living paycheck to paycheck with both his parents working hard to support their children. If anyone knows Todd Gloria, they know he goes to bed every night thinking of our homeless problems among many other important issues. Mayor Gloria and the City Council has increased housing for the homeless by almost 40%, especially for veteran families and seniors. He has traveled to Washington, DC and Sacramento to secure government funding for our city’s homeless issues. San Diego is a destination city for homeless from across the country because of our weather, especially during the winter and many homeless have mental issues and drug addictions.

Yes it’s fair to criticize the Mayor (I do it myself regarding bike lanes) but do so with facts and ideas for solutions, and as for those saying our Mayor doesn’t care or is ignoring the homeless issue, you are obviously ignorant of the facts and yes we are all concerned about this issue and so is Mayor Gloria who like so many other mayors across the country are doing their best when it comes to this national crisis.

Nicole and Joseph Rocha (courtesy image)

Joseph Rocha Can Win!

This past Wednesday the beautiful Bankers Hill home of City Commissioner Bruce Abrams was packed with civic and community leaders from throughout San Diego County for a major fundraiser for respected veteran and attorney Joseph Rocha. Rocha’s polls show him neck and neck in a Senate race against a right-wing Republican State Senator who is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to stay in the Senate. State Senate President Toni Atkins, Mayor Todd Gloria, City Councilmembers Dr. Jen Campbell and Stephen Whitburn, State Assembly Majority Whip Chris Ward, Councilmember Marnie von Wilpert, State Commissioner Russell Roybal and many other movers and shakers were in attendance. I had the honor to be asked to introduce Mayor Gloria as well as present Rocha with a painting of Harvey Milk. Joseph Rocha has received The San Diego Union Tribune’s endorsement among many others. With our help and financial support Joseph Rocha will be our next state senator. Please contribute to his campaign and help put him over the top! RochaForSenate.com

Police vs LGBTQ+ Softball Game!

Yes, you read right! Plans are under way for a big charity softball game between San Diego Police Department team and an LGBTQ+ team. A benefit for the police widows/orphans fund and being alive for people with HIV/AIDS. Discussions and meetings have been taking place and I will keep you informed as the LGBTQ+ Police Community Liaisons and I are working hard to make this historic event happen.

Please vote on November 8th!

Check out the San Diego LGBTQ vote 2022 guide on page 22 and take it to the polls. Out of the closet and into the voting booth on Tuesday, November 8th!

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE NEWLYWEDS

featured here with their Mother’s